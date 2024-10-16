Pharmaceutical Innovations Drive Health Sector Dynamics
Recent developments in the health sector highlight increased cancer drug sales for Johnson & Johnson, Bayer's new menopause drug application, FDA approvals for surgical devices, and strategic moves by Pfizer. Issues such as UnitedHealth's profit forecast and GSK's lawsuits against Moderna also underscore the industry's complexities.
Johnson & Johnson surpasses financial expectations with a significant hike in cancer drug sales, spearheaded by the successful Darzalex, which saw a growth of over $500 million from last year.
Bayer aims for a European launch of its menopause relief drug elinzanetant, seeking EMA approval following successful trials showcasing its efficacy in alleviating hot flashes.
The FDA has approved UK-based CMR Surgical's Versius Surgical System for gall bladder removal, marking a milestone in advancement for minimally invasive surgeries, while litigation and strategic decisions form the backdrop of shifting dynamics in pharmaceutical powerhouses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health
- pharmaceutical
- oncology
- Cancer
- Johnson & Johnson
- Bayer
- Menopause
- FDA
- Versius
ALSO READ
Sun Pharma Seals Global Licensing Deal for Anti-Cancer Drug Fibromun
IAEA Report Highlights Benefits of Hypofractionation in Radiotherapy for Cancer Patients
Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Kingpin of Spurious Anti-Cancer Medicine Racket
Walmart Expands Cancer Treatment Coverage Through Mayo Clinic Partnership
Shorter Radiation Courses Effective for Post-Mastectomy Breast Cancer Patients, Study Finds