Left Menu

Pharmaceutical Innovations Drive Health Sector Dynamics

Recent developments in the health sector highlight increased cancer drug sales for Johnson & Johnson, Bayer's new menopause drug application, FDA approvals for surgical devices, and strategic moves by Pfizer. Issues such as UnitedHealth's profit forecast and GSK's lawsuits against Moderna also underscore the industry's complexities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 10:26 IST
Pharmaceutical Innovations Drive Health Sector Dynamics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Johnson & Johnson surpasses financial expectations with a significant hike in cancer drug sales, spearheaded by the successful Darzalex, which saw a growth of over $500 million from last year.

Bayer aims for a European launch of its menopause relief drug elinzanetant, seeking EMA approval following successful trials showcasing its efficacy in alleviating hot flashes.

The FDA has approved UK-based CMR Surgical's Versius Surgical System for gall bladder removal, marking a milestone in advancement for minimally invasive surgeries, while litigation and strategic decisions form the backdrop of shifting dynamics in pharmaceutical powerhouses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024