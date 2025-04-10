High-Stakes Showdown as Dortmund Faces Bayern Amid Growing Pressure

In a critical Bundesliga Klassiker, Borussia Dortmund finds itself under immense pressure as it prepares to face Bayern Munich. After a devastating 4-0 defeat to Barcelona, Dortmund's European campaign hangs by a thread, putting their domestic performance in the spotlight.

Coach Niko Kovac faces significant challenges, with his team languishing outside Champions League qualification spots. Dortmund must tighten their defense to stand any chance against Bayern, who are eager to rebound from their own recent struggles.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, aims to solidify their league leadership and avoid any missteps that could jeopardize both their domestic and European ambitions. With key players returning from illness, the stakes are high for both clubs in this intense showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)