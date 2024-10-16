Tragedy Strikes Nabatieh: Six Dead in Israeli Airstrike
An Israeli airstrike in Nabatieh, Lebanon, has tragically resulted in the deaths of the town's mayor and five others, as confirmed by security sources. Debris removal is ongoing as reported by Lebanon's health ministry, which initially confirmed the fatalities at a municipal building.
An airstrike by Israeli forces in the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh has resulted in the death of the town's mayor along with five other individuals, according to security sources speaking with Reuters.
The Lebanese health ministry had previously reported the fatal strike that targeted a municipal building, adding that efforts to clear debris from the site are continuing.
This tragic incident has brought international attention and raised tensions in the region, as officials work to assess the full impact of the attack.
