Nigeria Unveils Free Malaria Vaccine to Combat Deadly Disease

Nigeria made a historic move in the fight against malaria by launching a new vaccine, R21, on Thursday, which will be freely administered. Health Minister Muhammad Ali Pate announced the significant milestone in tackling the deadly disease that claims hundreds of thousands each year.

The R21 vaccine, developed by Oxford University scientists and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, has earned Nigeria the distinction of being one of the first countries to endorse it. Provisional approval was granted by Nigeria's medicines regulator last April, signaling a strong commitment to public health.

Nigeria, grappling with 31% of global malaria deaths, plans a phased roll-out beginning with Kebbi and Bayelsa states before introducing the vaccine nationwide. The initiative aims to protect vulnerable populations and underscores the pressing need for innovative healthcare solutions in Africa's most populous country.

(With inputs from agencies.)