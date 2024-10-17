Food Poisoning Scare: 41 Students Hospitalized in Thane

In a concerning incident, 41 students from a civic school in Thane were hospitalized following symptoms of food poisoning on Thursday. The students, who attend the school in the Diva-Agasan area, fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal.

A swift response from the Thane Municipal Corporation saw a team of doctors dispatched from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital to provide preliminary care. The students, all aged between the Standards V and VII, were then moved to the Kalwa hospital for closer monitoring.

The meal in question, a dish of 'khichdi', was served as part of the school's regular mid-day program. TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao confirmed that the situation is stable, with the Food and Drug Administration having collected samples for investigation. Pending inquiry results, necessary actions will be taken.

(With inputs from agencies.)