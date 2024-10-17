Left Menu

Food Poisoning Scare: 41 Students Hospitalized in Thane

Forty-one students from a civic school in Thane experienced symptoms of food poisoning after a mid-day meal and were hospitalized. The Thane Municipal Corporation ensured all students are stable. Food and Drug Administration officials inspected the meal, and an inquiry is underway, said TMC Commissioner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:32 IST
Food Poisoning Scare: 41 Students Hospitalized in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning incident, 41 students from a civic school in Thane were hospitalized following symptoms of food poisoning on Thursday. The students, who attend the school in the Diva-Agasan area, fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal.

A swift response from the Thane Municipal Corporation saw a team of doctors dispatched from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital to provide preliminary care. The students, all aged between the Standards V and VII, were then moved to the Kalwa hospital for closer monitoring.

The meal in question, a dish of 'khichdi', was served as part of the school's regular mid-day program. TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao confirmed that the situation is stable, with the Food and Drug Administration having collected samples for investigation. Pending inquiry results, necessary actions will be taken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024