Urgent Call for Action: Mpox Crisis Escalates in Africa
Mpox-related deaths in Africa have surpassed 1,000, posing a cross-border contamination risk. The Africa CDC urges international partners to fulfill financial pledges to curb the outbreak affecting 18 countries. The outbreak, initially unnoticed, caused a global emergency after wealthy nations secured vaccines, leaving Africa struggling.
The escalating mpox crisis in Africa has claimed over 1,000 lives, as reported by the continent's premier public health agency. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention highlights the growing threat of cross-border contamination and the pressing need for rapid test kits.
In the past week alone, 50 mpox-related deaths have been reported, raising the total to 1,100 across 18 of Africa's 55 nations, according to Jean Kaseya, director general of Africa CDC. "We are still fighting with this outbreak," Kaseya emphasized, expressing concern over the potentially unmanageable spread.
Kaseya called on international partners to fulfill their commitments, translating pledges into financial support to facilitate Africa's response. A budget of nearly $600 million has been proposed, with a significant portion dedicated to combating mpox. Despite a global outbreak highlighting the need for urgent attention, African nations have largely been left to manage the crisis with limited resources.
