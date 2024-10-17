Left Menu

Urgent Call for Action: Mpox Crisis Escalates in Africa

Mpox-related deaths in Africa have surpassed 1,000, posing a cross-border contamination risk. The Africa CDC urges international partners to fulfill financial pledges to curb the outbreak affecting 18 countries. The outbreak, initially unnoticed, caused a global emergency after wealthy nations secured vaccines, leaving Africa struggling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:54 IST
Urgent Call for Action: Mpox Crisis Escalates in Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uganda

The escalating mpox crisis in Africa has claimed over 1,000 lives, as reported by the continent's premier public health agency. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention highlights the growing threat of cross-border contamination and the pressing need for rapid test kits.

In the past week alone, 50 mpox-related deaths have been reported, raising the total to 1,100 across 18 of Africa's 55 nations, according to Jean Kaseya, director general of Africa CDC. "We are still fighting with this outbreak," Kaseya emphasized, expressing concern over the potentially unmanageable spread.

Kaseya called on international partners to fulfill their commitments, translating pledges into financial support to facilitate Africa's response. A budget of nearly $600 million has been proposed, with a significant portion dedicated to combating mpox. Despite a global outbreak highlighting the need for urgent attention, African nations have largely been left to manage the crisis with limited resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024