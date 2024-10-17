India's Fortified Rice Initiative: A Safe Strategy for Combating Anaemia

In a bid to tackle micronutrient deficiencies, India's government has confirmed that the consumption of fortified rice is safe for everyone, even those with health conditions like thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia. This announcement follows a comprehensive review and supports the continuation of fortified rice distribution under welfare schemes till 2028.

The process of rice fortification involves adding micro-nutrient-enriched kernels to regular rice. Experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have found no evidence that fortified rice poses a health risk. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has officially removed the advisory from packaging.

India's fortified rice scheme began in 2019 and has since expanded significantly. With 65% of its population relying on rice as a staple food, the initiative plays a crucial role in addressing iron deficiency among the populace, following WHO guidelines for fortifying staple foods.

(With inputs from agencies.)