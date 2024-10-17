Left Menu

India's Fortified Rice Initiative: A Safe Strategy for Combating Anaemia

The Indian government confirms the safety of fortified rice for all, including those with haemoglobinopathies like thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia. A report by the Department of Food and Public Distribution supports ongoing distribution under welfare schemes, with the advisory label now removed as evidence shows no health risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 22:12 IST
India's Fortified Rice Initiative: A Safe Strategy for Combating Anaemia
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to tackle micronutrient deficiencies, India's government has confirmed that the consumption of fortified rice is safe for everyone, even those with health conditions like thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia. This announcement follows a comprehensive review and supports the continuation of fortified rice distribution under welfare schemes till 2028.

The process of rice fortification involves adding micro-nutrient-enriched kernels to regular rice. Experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have found no evidence that fortified rice poses a health risk. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has officially removed the advisory from packaging.

India's fortified rice scheme began in 2019 and has since expanded significantly. With 65% of its population relying on rice as a staple food, the initiative plays a crucial role in addressing iron deficiency among the populace, following WHO guidelines for fortifying staple foods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024