India's Fortified Rice Initiative: A Safe Strategy for Combating Anaemia
The Indian government confirms the safety of fortified rice for all, including those with haemoglobinopathies like thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia. A report by the Department of Food and Public Distribution supports ongoing distribution under welfare schemes, with the advisory label now removed as evidence shows no health risk.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to tackle micronutrient deficiencies, India's government has confirmed that the consumption of fortified rice is safe for everyone, even those with health conditions like thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia. This announcement follows a comprehensive review and supports the continuation of fortified rice distribution under welfare schemes till 2028.
The process of rice fortification involves adding micro-nutrient-enriched kernels to regular rice. Experts from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have found no evidence that fortified rice poses a health risk. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has officially removed the advisory from packaging.
India's fortified rice scheme began in 2019 and has since expanded significantly. With 65% of its population relying on rice as a staple food, the initiative plays a crucial role in addressing iron deficiency among the populace, following WHO guidelines for fortifying staple foods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Brazil Eliminates Lymphatic Filariasis as a Public Health Problem, WHO Commends Efforts
The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions
WHO South-East Asia Region to Tackle Public Health Priorities
Mahakaleshwar Temple's Laddu Prasad Excels in Food Safety Tests; Boosts Devotees' Faith
South-East Asia's Health Leaders Unite to Tackle Urgent Public Health Issues