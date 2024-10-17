Advocating Ayurveda: CJI Chandrachud Highlights Its Essential Role in Holistic Health

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has emerged as a vocal advocate for Ayurveda, citing personal reliance on the traditional medical system during his COVID-19 recovery. The CJI shared his experiences and insights at an International Conference focused on Advancements in Research and Global Opportunities for Holistic Ayurveda.

The event, organized by the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), served as a platform for Chandrachud to stress the importance of preventive healthcare and the holistic balance of mind, body, and spirit, cornerstone principles of Ayurveda. He praised the infrastructure at AIIA, which caters to millions through specialty departments and offers educational programs.

Chandrachud also pushed for equitable access to Ayurvedic treatments, underscoring its alignment with constitutional rights and international norms. He noted the evolving awareness of traditional medicine in India, emphasizing the need to address healthcare inequalities to ensure broader access to Ayurvedic care across communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)