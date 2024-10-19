West Bengal Medics Threaten Statewide Strike Over Colleague's Death
Junior doctors in West Bengal threaten a statewide strike on October 22 if demands for justice for a deceased colleague aren't met. Talks with colleagues nationwide could lead to a country-wide strike. Protests focus on justice, workplace security, and healthcare improvements.
Agitated junior doctors in West Bengal have issued a stern warning of a statewide strike on October 22 unless their demands for justice over the death of a colleague at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital are met promptly.
The distressed medical professionals are coordinating with peers across India, raising the possibility of a nationwide strike to address their grievances.
Their demands include justice for the allegedly murdered colleague, improved workplace conditions, and enhancements in healthcare infrastructure.
