West Bengal Medics Threaten Statewide Strike Over Colleague's Death

Agitated junior doctors in West Bengal have issued a stern warning of a statewide strike on October 22 unless their demands for justice over the death of a colleague at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital are met promptly.

The distressed medical professionals are coordinating with peers across India, raising the possibility of a nationwide strike to address their grievances.

Their demands include justice for the allegedly murdered colleague, improved workplace conditions, and enhancements in healthcare infrastructure.

