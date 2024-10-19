Left Menu

Russia and Indonesia Set Sail for Historic Joint Naval Drills

Russia and Indonesia are set to conduct their first joint naval exercises in November, involving three Russian navy corvettes. Ambassador Sergei Tolchenov believes these drills will capture the attention of both allies and adversaries, highlighting the growing military cooperation between the two nations.

Updated: 19-10-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 13:45 IST
In a development marking increased military collaboration, Russia and Indonesia have announced plans to hold their inaugural joint naval exercises this November, according to a report by TASS news agency. The exercises signal a significant step in bolstering maritime cooperation between the two countries.

Sergei Tolchenov, the Russian ambassador to Indonesia, revealed that three Russian navy corvettes will participate in these drills. He emphasized that the exercises are expected to garner attention from both allies and adversaries alike, reflecting the strategic importance of the maneuvers.

This collaboration underscores the evolving defense relations between Russia and Indonesia, as both nations seek to enhance their naval capabilities and foster a stronger partnership in the maritime domain.

