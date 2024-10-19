Left Menu

nSure Healthy Spine Launches 'Healthy Spine, Healthy India' Campaign on World Spine Day 2024

nSure Healthy Spine introduces a groundbreaking 100-day campaign titled 'Healthy Spine, Healthy India' to promote spine health awareness starting on World Spine Day 2024. The initiative aims to address widespread spine-related issues affecting professionals due to prolonged sitting. The center emphasizes preventive care with advanced AI-powered Phygital technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-10-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 17:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

nSure Healthy Spine, a leader in innovative spine and sports health solutions, joins the global observance of World Spine Day 2024 with its 'Healthy Spine, Healthy India' campaign. This 100-day initiative focuses on raising awareness about spine health and the prevention of injuries, launching for the first time in India. The campaign is crucial, as recent studies indicate over 64% of Indian working professionals experience recurring back pain, largely due to extended hours sitting at work.

The 'Healthy Spine, Healthy India' campaign runs from October 16th to January 26th, offering a proactive approach to spinal care through comprehensive screenings and consultations with expert sports medicine physicians. The campaign's goal is to instill a culture of preventative spine health, supported by nSure's AI-powered Phygital solution that blends digital and physical health care for improved accessibility and outcomes.

During the campaign's official launch in Hyderabad, Dr. Sukumar Sura and Mr. Naresh Kumar Pagidimarry, co-founders of nSure, highlighted the need for early detection and preventative measures in spine health. Distinguished guests included badminton icon Pullela Gopichand and international experts, signifying a collaborative effort to enhance spine and sports health services across India, setting a new standard for athlete care via the partnership with the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

