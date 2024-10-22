Left Menu

New Mpox Variant Detected in Germany Amid Rising Global Concerns

Germany has detected a new, more infectious variant of the mpox virus. The Robert Koch Institute confirmed the individual contracted the virus abroad. With ongoing outbreaks across 18 African nations, WHO has declared mpox a global health emergency. Mpox spreads through close contact and causes mild symptoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

A new, more infectious variant of the mpox virus has been identified in Germany, marking the country's first encounter with this strain, the Robert Koch Institute announced Tuesday.

The infected individual reportedly contracted the virus abroad, although details of their location or healthcare status remain undisclosed. The Institute is closely monitoring the situation and may adjust its recommendations accordingly.

Global concern grows as the World Health Organisation classifies the spread of mpox in Africa as a global health emergency. Currently, the majority of cases are reported in Congo, with 18 African nations affected by outbreaks. So far, 1,000 deaths have been documented, with 42,438 suspected and 8,113 confirmed cases, per the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

