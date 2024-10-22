New Mpox Variant Detected in Germany Amid Rising Global Concerns

A new, more infectious variant of the mpox virus has been identified in Germany, marking the country's first encounter with this strain, the Robert Koch Institute announced Tuesday.

The infected individual reportedly contracted the virus abroad, although details of their location or healthcare status remain undisclosed. The Institute is closely monitoring the situation and may adjust its recommendations accordingly.

Global concern grows as the World Health Organisation classifies the spread of mpox in Africa as a global health emergency. Currently, the majority of cases are reported in Congo, with 18 African nations affected by outbreaks. So far, 1,000 deaths have been documented, with 42,438 suspected and 8,113 confirmed cases, per the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

(With inputs from agencies.)