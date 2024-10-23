Breathing Crisis: Delhi's Air Quality Worsens Health
Delhi's declining air quality has sparked a significant rise in respiratory and eye-related health issues, notably affecting children and the elderly. Health specialists report a 30-40% increase in cases due to harmful particles like PM2.5 and PM10 exacerbated by cold, stagnant weather. Precautionary measures are advised.
Delhi's falling air quality has precipitated a 30-40% rise in respiratory issues, predominantly among children and the elderly. Health experts urge minimizing outdoor exposure due to pollutants like PM2.5 and PM10.
The city's air stands in the 'very poor' category, with AQI reaching 367 as smog thickens. The situation has apparently contributed to a spike in respiratory and eye-related disorders, as well as aggravation of asthma and bronchitis.
The health community advises wearing masks, avoiding open-air activities, and taking precautions like sunscreen and sunscreen to mitigate effects. New enforcement measures under the Graded Response Action Plan aim to curb pollution sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
