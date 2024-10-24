Left Menu

Disturbing Leap: Man Jumps Off Water Tank

Prem Singh, a 25-year-old man reportedly suffering from mental challenges, jumped off a 65-foot water tank in Sriganganagar, hitting power lines before landing on the road. He sustained serious injuries and was transferred to a larger hospital in Bikaner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-10-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 23:21 IST
  • India

In a tragic incident in the Kotwali Police Station area of Sriganganagar district, a 25-year-old man jumped from a 65-foot high water tank, according to local police officials.

The individual, identified as Prem Singh, was reportedly suffering from mental health issues. During his fall, he collided with electricity lines before crashing down onto the road, leading to severe injuries.

The local Station House Officer, Prithvipal Singh, stated that Prem Singh was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Due to the gravity of his injuries, doctors transferred him to a more equipped medical facility in Bikaner for further treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

