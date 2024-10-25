AI Revolutionizes Patient Monitoring in Indian Hospitals
A study in 'Frontiers in Medical Technology' reveals a breakthrough AI-powered early warning system predicting patient health decline up to 16 hours early. Conducted at KGMU, Lucknow, using Dozee's system, it enhances care accessibility, potentially saving lives and reducing healthcare costs significantly.
The latest study published in the international journal 'Frontiers in Medical Technology' unveils groundbreaking advancements in predictive healthcare. The AI-powered Early Warning System (EWS) shows promise in forecasting patient health deterioration up to 16 hours beforehand, offering vital time for healthcare professionals to take preemptive action.
This significant observational research, one of the largest in Indian tertiary care, was executed at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, employing the innovative solutions from health tech startup Dozee. The AI system was evaluated for its impact on patient monitoring and early warnings.
During a presentation on Friday, KGMU and Dozee's research teams, along with Dr. Himanshu Dandu, shared insights into these findings. Highlighting its role in cost-effective, continuous monitoring, the technology aims to transform healthcare delivery for India's vast hospital capacity. It promises to potentially save millions of lives annually while substantially cutting costs.
