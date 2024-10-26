Tragic Loss: Pharmacist Found Dead in Izzatnagar

In a tragic incident reported from Izzatnagar, police say a district hospital pharmacist, Neeraj Balmiki, was found dead in his residence. Authorities are treating it as a suicide case.

Balmiki, aged 49 and a resident of Delapir Kailashpuram Colony, was discovered on Friday night, according to the police report.

Dhananjay Kumar Pandey, Station House Officer of Izzatnagar, revealed that Balmiki was troubled by family matters. Further investigations are ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the death.

(With inputs from agencies.)