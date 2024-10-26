Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Pharmacist Found Dead in Izzatnagar

Neeraj Balmiki, a 49-year-old pharmacist at the district hospital, was found dead in his home in the Izzatnagar area. Preliminary investigations suggest suicide due to family issues, though the case remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 26-10-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 11:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident reported from Izzatnagar, police say a district hospital pharmacist, Neeraj Balmiki, was found dead in his residence. Authorities are treating it as a suicide case.

Balmiki, aged 49 and a resident of Delapir Kailashpuram Colony, was discovered on Friday night, according to the police report.

Dhananjay Kumar Pandey, Station House Officer of Izzatnagar, revealed that Balmiki was troubled by family matters. Further investigations are ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

