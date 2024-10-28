Left Menu

DigiSetu Telemedicine: Bridging Healthcare Gaps in Rural India

The CCDC's DigiSetu initiative has shown significant success in improving healthcare access for chronic disease patients in resource-limited areas. A study in Tamil Nadu clinics reveals substantial progress in managing diabetes and hypertension through telemedicine and trained health professionals, paving the path for digital health equity.

A groundbreaking initiative named 'DigiSetu' by the Centre for Chronic Disease Control (CCDC) is showing promising results in enhancing healthcare accessibility for those battling chronic diseases in resource-limited regions.

The program, implemented across telemedicine clinics in Tamil Nadu, has significantly improved strategies for tackling ailments like diabetes and hypertension. A report in the BMC Primary Care Journal details the success of this telemedicine model, which has provided care to over 11,000 patients, emphasizing the effective combination of digital technology and professional healthcare expertise.

Assistant telemedicine has been instrumental in reducing blood sugar and blood pressure levels in patients, highlighting its potential to overcome barriers in technology access and healthcare delivery systems. The model, backed by CCDC's collaborative efforts, represents a scalable solution for equitable healthcare delivery, promising progress for rural areas in India and beyond.

