Left Menu

Momo Scare: Deadly Snack Causes Illness and Death

After consuming momos from an unlicensed vendor, ten individuals fell ill, and one woman died in Hyderabad. The vendor sold the snack at different locations, all linked to the same supplier. Authorities have shut down operations and sent food samples for analysis as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:56 IST
Momo Scare: Deadly Snack Causes Illness and Death
  • Country:
  • India

Ten people fell ill, and a woman died after allegedly consuming momos from a roadside stall in Hyderabad, police reported on Monday. The vendor, selling at various locations, has been linked to all incidents.

A family member of the deceased reported that she was hospitalized shortly after eating the momos. Her body was later interred while authorities assess the next steps regarding the cause of death.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) confirmed the stall was unlicensed and collaborated with the police to locate the vendor. They halted the vendor's operations and sent food samples for state laboratory analysis, calling for a formal police inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024