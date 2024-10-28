Momo Scare: Deadly Snack Causes Illness and Death

Ten people fell ill, and a woman died after allegedly consuming momos from a roadside stall in Hyderabad, police reported on Monday. The vendor, selling at various locations, has been linked to all incidents.

A family member of the deceased reported that she was hospitalized shortly after eating the momos. Her body was later interred while authorities assess the next steps regarding the cause of death.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) confirmed the stall was unlicensed and collaborated with the police to locate the vendor. They halted the vendor's operations and sent food samples for state laboratory analysis, calling for a formal police inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)