Chaos in Gaza: Hospital Strikes Amid Ongoing Conflict
Israeli military strikes in Gaza have resulted in 39 Palestinian deaths, with significant attacks in the north, including on a hospital. Israel accuses Hamas of using medical facilities for military purposes, a claim denied by health officials. The conflict follows a Hamas-led attack on Israel.
Dozens of Palestinians have died following a series of Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip, with the north being heavily affected. One attack targeted a hospital, leading to a significant disruption of medical services, according to health officials in the enclave.
The Israeli military accused Hamas militants of exploiting Kamal Adwan Hospital for military operations, alleging that terrorists were present in the facility. Despite these claims, health officials and Hamas reject the accusations.
The latest airstrike on the Nuseirat camp killed at least nine Palestinians. This is part of an ongoing Israeli military operation targeting northern Gaza, where Hamas' command structures were reportedly dismantled earlier this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
