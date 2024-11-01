Left Menu

Diwali Blaze: Delhi Hospitals Overwhelmed with Firecracker Burn Cases

Delhi hospitals saw over 280 burn injury cases following Diwali, predominantly from firecrackers. Safdarjung Hospital reported the highest number with 117 cases. Among these, 102 were minor and 15 were major burn incidents. Violations of the firecracker ban contributed to these injuries and air pollution.

On Diwali, hospitals across Delhi reported more than 280 cases of burn injuries, primarily due to firecrackers, as officials revealed on Friday.

Safdarjung Hospital, home to the country's largest burn unit, noted the highest count with 117 cases on Thursday. This was followed by 48 incidents at AIIMS and 19 at LNJP Hospital.

Of those affected, 102 experienced minor burns needing only outpatient care, whereas 15 major burn cases necessitated admission. Violations of Delhi's firecracker ban on Diwali night further worsened air pollution, contributing to these preventable injuries.

