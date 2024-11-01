Diwali Blaze: Delhi Hospitals Overwhelmed with Firecracker Burn Cases
Delhi hospitals saw over 280 burn injury cases following Diwali, predominantly from firecrackers. Safdarjung Hospital reported the highest number with 117 cases. Among these, 102 were minor and 15 were major burn incidents. Violations of the firecracker ban contributed to these injuries and air pollution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:20 IST
- Country:
- India
On Diwali, hospitals across Delhi reported more than 280 cases of burn injuries, primarily due to firecrackers, as officials revealed on Friday.
Safdarjung Hospital, home to the country's largest burn unit, noted the highest count with 117 cases on Thursday. This was followed by 48 incidents at AIIMS and 19 at LNJP Hospital.
Of those affected, 102 experienced minor burns needing only outpatient care, whereas 15 major burn cases necessitated admission. Violations of Delhi's firecracker ban on Diwali night further worsened air pollution, contributing to these preventable injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Allegations of Misconduct at AIIMS: Guard Accuses Security Chief
Nadda's Commitment to Uphold AIIMS Standards: A Healthcare Revolution
Nadda Commits to Uphold AIIMS Standards Amid Medical Education Reforms
Chaos in Gaza: Hospitals under Siege
Agitating junior doctors call off strike across hospitals in West Bengal following meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee.