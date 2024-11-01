Left Menu

Mango Kernel Tragedy: A Deadly Tradition in Kandhamal

Two tribal women died and six others fell ill in Odisha's Kandhamal district after consuming mango kernel gruel, sparking controversy over food security. Officials dismissed claims that lack of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice was to blame, while health authorities investigate potential food poisoning.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Odisha's Kandhamal district, two tribal women have died, and six others have fallen critically ill after consuming mango kernel gruel, police reported on Friday. The unfortunate event occurred in Mandipanka village of the Daringbadi block, where the seeds were boiled and consumed as a meal.

Rasmita Pattamajhi, 22, succumbed at the Mohana community health centre in Gajapati district, while Runu Majhi, 29, died en route to MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur. Six others, still grappling with severe conditions, are hospitalized, said Dr Subrat Das, who suspects food poisoning pending investigation outcomes.

The state government refutes the notion that inadequate rice supply via PDS led to this tragedy. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida emphasized that mango kernel is traditionally consumed in these communities but contamination sometimes occurs. Meanwhile, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling has mandated a thorough inquiry, waiting on postmortem results to clarify these painful losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

