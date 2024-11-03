Left Menu

Mango Kernel Poisoning Sparks Health Crisis in Odisha

Two patients from Odisha's Kandhamal district were hospitalized after severe symptoms following mango kernel consumption. Medical experts are treating them, working to determine the poisoning's exact cause. The situation highlights the risks of consuming unhygienic food, prompting calls for public awareness and food safety guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 03-11-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 16:26 IST
In a concerning incident, two patients from Odisha's Kandhamal district were hospitalized at SCB Medical College and Hospital after consuming mango kernels. Their conditions remain critical with symptoms such as high fever and liver infection, according to health officials.

Dr. Jayanta Panda, head of the Medicine department, confirmed that the patients, Tuni Majhi and Jeeta Majhi, are being attended to by a specialized team of doctors. The medical team is working diligently to stabilize their conditions and awaits test results to precisely pinpoint the cause of the poisoning.

This incident underscores the dangers of consuming unprepared food items, potentially carrying naturally occurring toxins. It has led to increased calls for public awareness and guidelines to prevent such health crises in the future, especially following the death of two women and illness of others due to a similar cause in Kandhamal.

