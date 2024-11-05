Left Menu

Tech Mahindra Foundation Launches Healthcare-Careers Portal

Tech Mahindra Foundation and GIZ India have launched Healthcare-Careers, a job portal for Allied Healthcare Professionals in India. This initiative aims to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in India's healthcare sector by streamlining recruitment and matching talent with opportunity.

In an effort to tackle the increasing demand for skilled professionals within India's booming healthcare sector, the Tech Mahindra Foundation has unveiled Healthcare-Careers, a job portal specifically for Allied Healthcare Professionals. The collaborative project ASCENT teams Tech Mahindra Foundation, Tech Mahindra Limited, and GIZ India, aiming to simplify recruitment for hospitals and healthcare institutions nationwide.

The healthcare industry in India is a significant employer, supporting 7.5 million jobs, leading to an unprecedented need for qualified Allied Healthcare Professionals. With Healthcare-Careers, the gap between job seekers and recruiters is expected to narrow, providing an exclusive platform for professionals to find roles tailored to their specialties.

Tech Mahindra Foundation's SMART Academy for Healthcare has already been instrumental in training young professionals in Delhi, Mumbai, Mohali, Navi Mumbai, and Pune. With the intent to launch more academies, this initiative promises a significant impact on employability and the overall healthcare system in India.

