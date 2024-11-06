Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Battles Safety Concerns with Compounded Drugs

Novo Nordisk has raised alarm about safety concerns related to compounded versions of its semaglutide-based drugs, Wegovy and Ozempic. The pharmaceuticals giant acknowledged reports of 10 deaths and 100 hospitalizations linked to unregulated copies. The company seeks a ban on such practices to ensure public safety.

Novo Nordisk on Wednesday expressed concerns over the safety of compounded copies of its weight-loss and diabetes drugs, Wegovy and Ozempic, citing reports of 10 deaths and 100 hospitalizations. While these compounded versions are legally produced by pharmacies when the original medications are scarce, they lack rigorous FDA oversight.

The Danish drugmaker has requested the U.S. FDA to ban these copycat drugs due to complexity in safe reproduction. Reports suggest that compounded drugs, sold online and via health spas, might be responsible for the safety incidents, although FDA's adverse events tracking hasn't recorded them.

While Novo Nordisk has increased production to address drug shortages, Ozempic and Wegovy remain listed as scarce by the FDA, complicating compounding pharmacy restrictions. The company continues to liaise with the FDA to remove its products from the shortages list.

