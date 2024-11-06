Left Menu

Tragedy in Maniar: Doctor Arrested for Boy's Death After Injection

A doctor named Dr Feroz was arrested over the death of a 12-year-old boy, Anil Rawat, who died after receiving a cold treatment injection. The incident took place in Maniar. The police charged Dr Feroz with culpable homicide following a complaint by the boy's mother. Further investigations are ongoing.

In a tragic incident in Maniar, a doctor has been apprehended following the death of a young boy after receiving a medical injection. Named Dr Feroz, the physician is now facing charges of culpable homicide.

The event unfolded when 12-year-old Anil Rawat was brought to Dr Feroz by his mother for treatment of a cold. The doctor administered an injection, after which the boy exhibited alarming symptoms and was rushed to the local hospital.

Despite swift efforts to save him, Anil was declared dead upon arrival. The police investigation led to the recovery of medical items linked to the incident, resulting in the arrest of the doctor. Legal proceedings are ongoing as authorities continue their investigations into the tragic case.

