Tamil Nadu's New Initiative: Accessible Medicines for All

The Tamil Nadu government has opened applications for B Pharm and D Pharm degree holders to set up 'Mudhalvar Marundhagam' outlets, designed to make generic medicines accessible to the public at reduced prices.

Entrepreneurs interested in this initiative can submit their applications online at www.mudhalvarmarundhagam.tn.gov.in, according to a government statement.

Chief Minister M K Stalin previously revealed plans on Independence Day to establish 1,000 such pharmacies throughout Tamil Nadu, aiming to improve healthcare accessibility.

