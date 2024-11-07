Revolutionizing Healthcare Employment: NCS Partners with Cygnus Ujala

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has taken a significant step by signing an initial agreement with the Cygnus Ujala group. This alliance aims to enhance accessibility to employment opportunities in the healthcare sector, according to a statement released on Thursday.

In a historic move, Cygnus Ujala becomes the first healthcare group directly associated with the National Career Service (NCS) portal. This collaboration is expected to significantly bolster healthcare job opportunities across the platform, as noted by the ministry.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, during the signing ceremony, emphasized the NCS portal's pivotal role in providing employment services across various sectors. The partnership with Ujala Cygnus exemplifies the ongoing efforts to create a robust employment landscape in India.

