Revolutionizing Healthcare Employment: NCS Partners with Cygnus Ujala

The Ministry of Labour & Employment collaborates with Cygnus Ujala to boost healthcare employment through the National Career Service portal. The partnership, marked by an MoU, aims to provide vast job opportunities, contributing to India's robust employment landscape, especially for youth seeking careers in healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has taken a significant step by signing an initial agreement with the Cygnus Ujala group. This alliance aims to enhance accessibility to employment opportunities in the healthcare sector, according to a statement released on Thursday.

In a historic move, Cygnus Ujala becomes the first healthcare group directly associated with the National Career Service (NCS) portal. This collaboration is expected to significantly bolster healthcare job opportunities across the platform, as noted by the ministry.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, during the signing ceremony, emphasized the NCS portal's pivotal role in providing employment services across various sectors. The partnership with Ujala Cygnus exemplifies the ongoing efforts to create a robust employment landscape in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

