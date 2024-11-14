Left Menu

ICMR: Pioneering India’s Healthcare Revolution

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has significantly advanced India's healthcare sector, tackling critical health challenges over its 113-year history. Celebrated at the DHR-ICMR Health Research Excellence Summit 2024, ICMR's efforts in biomedical research reinforce India’s leadership in global health innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has cemented its role as a driving force in resolving crucial health issues and reshaping India's healthcare framework, as highlighted by Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

Marking its 113th Foundation Day, the ICMR's contributions were applauded during the DHR-ICMR Health Research Excellence Summit 2024, emphasizing its century-long commitment to pioneering biomedical research in India.

Minister Anupriya Patel acknowledged the ICMR's pivotal role in scientific research innovation, steering India towards becoming a leader in global health research amidst an evolving scientific environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

