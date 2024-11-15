Left Menu

Controversy Strikes as Kennedy Appointed HHS Chief Amid Health Concerns

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for spreading vaccine misinformation, as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services. Kennedy pledges to tackle chronic disease and healthcare corruption. His appointment raises concern among public health advocates while receiving some political and business support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 07:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 07:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President-elect Donald Trump announced the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as head of the Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday, a decision that has sparked widespread controversy. Known for his stance against vaccines, Kennedy intends to tackle chronic diseases and healthcare corruption.

Kennedy's nomination has drawn criticism and concern from public health experts, given his history of propagating vaccine misinformation. However, he has supporters both in politics and the business realm, eager to see changes in America's health policies.

Despite Kennedy's contentious views, Trump praised his potential contributions to the healthcare sector. The appointment marks a significant shift in the U.S. health policy direction amid ongoing debates over vaccines and chronic disease management.

