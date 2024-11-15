Uniting Forces Against Diabetes: A National Priority
Diabetes is too serious to be left solely to medical professionals, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Emphasizing the need for public-private partnerships, Singh spoke at the 52nd Annual Conference of the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), highlighting collaborative efforts for better outcomes.
The two-day conference, coinciding with World Diabetes Day, saw participation from over 5,000 healthcare professionals and experts. Discussions centered around tackling the epidemic affecting 10 crore Indians, as a recent Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) report revealed.
Officials called for unity across sectors and announced the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and RSSDI's joint declaration for enhancing diabetes care and awareness. Nationwide activities, including the A-Z Diabetes Awareness Activity campaign, were initiated to educate the public and promote early screenings and healthier lifestyles.
