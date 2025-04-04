Left Menu

Endura Mass Teams Up with Lucknow Super Giants to Boost Weight Gain Awareness

Endura Mass, a leading weight gain supplement brand by Cipla Health, has partnered with the IPL team Lucknow Super Giants to become their 'Official Weight Gainer Nutrition partner.' This collaboration aims to enhance brand visibility and emphasize the importance of healthy weight gain.

Updated: 04-04-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:35 IST
Endura Mass, a prominent weight gain supplement brand under Cipla Health, has officially partnered with Lucknow Super Giants, a franchise team in the Indian Premier League, as their 'Official Weight Gainer Nutrition partner.' Through this strategic alliance, Endura Mass seeks to bolster its reputation as a trusted weight gain solution in India.

Over the past 20 years, Endura Mass has aided over 100 million individuals in the country in achieving their ideal weight through its nutrient-rich, vegetarian formulation. The partnership with Lucknow Super Giants is poised to spread awareness about the benefits of using their product for weight gain and holistic well-being, mirroring the talent development ethos of the IPL.

To commemorate the partnership, Endura Mass has released an advertisement film that captures the fervor of cricket fans in India and highlights the unwavering support from followers of Lucknow Super Giants. Featuring cricket stars like Rishabh Pant, David Miller, and Nicholas Pooran, the film is set to air across digital and TV platforms to reinforce Endura Mass's appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

