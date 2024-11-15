Kennedy's FDA Shakeup Sparks Tension: Pharma Giants on Edge

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his skepticism about vaccines, has been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump as his nominee for U.S. Secretary of Health. Kennedy has vowed to overhaul the FDA, accusing the agency of being influenced by the pharmaceutical industry.

His plans have spurred unease among pharmaceutical companies, with shares of vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer and Moderna dipping following the news. The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America is among those seeking to collaborate with the Trump administration despite concerns.

Kennedy's stance has sparked a broader conversation about the balance between public accountability and the FDA's role in safeguarding the nation's health. As stakeholders brace for potential policy shifts, Kennedy's critics emphasize the risks of appointing a vaccine skeptic to such a significant position in public health governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)