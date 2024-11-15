Left Menu

Kennedy's FDA Shakeup Sparks Tension: Pharma Giants on Edge

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s appointment as nominee for U.S. Secretary of Health ignites debates over his vaccine skepticism and plans for FDA reform. His stance against Big Pharma and plans to reassess FDA employee ties to the industry raises tensions amid optimism for maintaining FDA's global reputation in public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 16:30 IST
Kennedy's FDA Shakeup Sparks Tension: Pharma Giants on Edge
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his skepticism about vaccines, has been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump as his nominee for U.S. Secretary of Health. Kennedy has vowed to overhaul the FDA, accusing the agency of being influenced by the pharmaceutical industry.

His plans have spurred unease among pharmaceutical companies, with shares of vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer and Moderna dipping following the news. The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America is among those seeking to collaborate with the Trump administration despite concerns.

Kennedy's stance has sparked a broader conversation about the balance between public accountability and the FDA's role in safeguarding the nation's health. As stakeholders brace for potential policy shifts, Kennedy's critics emphasize the risks of appointing a vaccine skeptic to such a significant position in public health governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024