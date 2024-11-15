Kennedy's FDA Shakeup Sparks Tension: Pharma Giants on Edge
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s appointment as nominee for U.S. Secretary of Health ignites debates over his vaccine skepticism and plans for FDA reform. His stance against Big Pharma and plans to reassess FDA employee ties to the industry raises tensions amid optimism for maintaining FDA's global reputation in public health.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his skepticism about vaccines, has been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump as his nominee for U.S. Secretary of Health. Kennedy has vowed to overhaul the FDA, accusing the agency of being influenced by the pharmaceutical industry.
His plans have spurred unease among pharmaceutical companies, with shares of vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer and Moderna dipping following the news. The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America is among those seeking to collaborate with the Trump administration despite concerns.
Kennedy's stance has sparked a broader conversation about the balance between public accountability and the FDA's role in safeguarding the nation's health. As stakeholders brace for potential policy shifts, Kennedy's critics emphasize the risks of appointing a vaccine skeptic to such a significant position in public health governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
