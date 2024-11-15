Left Menu

Health Advocates Urge Cost Reduction in Critical Mpox Testing

Global health advocates are pushing for the reduction of the price of Cepheid's key mpox diagnostic test from $20 to $5 to improve testing in low-income countries affected by the virus. The high cost remains a barrier in regions like the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Updated: 15-11-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 18:29 IST
Global health advocates are intensifying their plea for the makers of an essential mpox diagnostic test to slash its price. Currently priced at about $20 per test, they seek to reduce it to $5 to combat low testing rates in economically challenged nations grappling with the virus.

Cepheid's GeneXpert mpox test, one of the three emergency-approved by the World Health Organization, is financially out of reach for countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, which are heavily impacted, advocates claim. The significant cost presents a substantial barrier to extensive testing in these areas.

This move underscores ongoing efforts to address health disparities, particularly as poorer regions contending with serious health crises seek equitable access to essential diagnostic tools.

