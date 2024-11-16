Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Lives in Jhansi Hospital Ward
A devastating fire at the children's ward of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, has resulted in the death of at least 10 children. The blaze, possibly caused by an electrical short circuit, required swift rescue operations to save several others. Authorities are focusing on relief and investigation efforts.
A tragic fire engulfed the children's ward at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, claiming the lives of at least 10 children, officials reported late on Friday. The incident, suspected to have stemmed from an electrical short circuit, sparked fears of rising casualties as rescue operations continued.
District Magistrate Avinash Kumar informed reporters of the fire's 10.45 pm outbreak within the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Rescue teams successfully evacuated several children, though devastation struck a nearby family grieving for their newborn lost in the blaze. Visuals from the scene depict frantic evacuations, helped by police and emergency teams.
The state's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, responded by dispatching high-ranking officials to the site and demanding an in-depth inquiry. His administration has emphasized immediate aid delivery to the affected families and fast-tracking an official report on the disaster's causes.
