Tragedy Strikes Jhansi as Fire Claims 10 Newborn Lives

A devastating fire in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Jhansi Medical College claimed the lives of at least 10 newborns. The Uttar Pradesh government announced financial assistance to the affected families and initiated an inquiry into the incident, believed to be caused by an electrical short circuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-11-2024 08:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 08:55 IST
A devastating fire at the Jhansi Medical College's NICU resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 10 newborns. In the aftermath, the Uttar Pradesh government announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for each bereaved family.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and dispatched top officials to the scene. Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak confirmed an electrical short circuit as the suspected cause.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident. Meanwhile, 16 injured children remain in critical care, with medical staff working tirelessly to save them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

