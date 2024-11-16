Road Markings Controversy Amid Jhansi Hospital Tragedy

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak, expressed dissatisfaction over unauthorized road markings made with lime powder near Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi.

Arriving in the wake of a devastating fire incident that claimed the lives of at least 10 children, Pathak urged the district magistrate to identify and take action against the person responsible for the road markings. The markings are believed to have been made for VIP movement in response to the tragedy.

The fire broke out in the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) around 10.45 p.m., reportedly due to an electrical short circuit. Sixteen children sustained injuries and are fighting for survival.

