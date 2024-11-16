Left Menu

Road Markings Controversy Amid Jhansi Hospital Tragedy

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has demanded action against an individual for unauthorized road markings before reaching the site of a hospital tragedy in Jhansi, that resulted in the loss of ten children's lives due to a fire caused by a potential electrical short circuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 16-11-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 16:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak, expressed dissatisfaction over unauthorized road markings made with lime powder near Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi.

Arriving in the wake of a devastating fire incident that claimed the lives of at least 10 children, Pathak urged the district magistrate to identify and take action against the person responsible for the road markings. The markings are believed to have been made for VIP movement in response to the tragedy.

The fire broke out in the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) around 10.45 p.m., reportedly due to an electrical short circuit. Sixteen children sustained injuries and are fighting for survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

