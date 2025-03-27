Tragic Food Poisoning Incident at Para Rehabilitation Centre: Four Children Dead
A suspected food poisoning incident at a government rehabilitation centre in Para resulted in the deaths of four children. Over 20 children were hospitalized with sudden illness. Investigations are underway with food samples collected and bodies sent for post-mortem. Officials assure action based on findings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:09 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident occurred at a government rehabilitation centre for children in the Para area, where four children have died, and several others fell ill due to suspected food poisoning.
On Tuesday evening, over 20 children residing at the centre were rushed to Lokbandhu hospital following a sudden illness, according to officials.
Authorities, including health and food safety officials, are investigating the cause, with food samples collected for analysis. A probe has been launched to determine the incident's circumstances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Major Ganja Haul at Agartala Railway Station Sparks Investigation
Tragedy Unfolds at ATM: Man Dies During Fraud Attempt Investigation
Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Saga: Political Allegations and Investigations
Vijayasai Reddy Faces CID Investigation Amidst Kakinada Seaport Case Controversy
Collision Off England's Coast: Investigations After Maritime Mishap