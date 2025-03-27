Tragic Food Poisoning Incident at Para Rehabilitation Centre: Four Children Dead

A tragic incident occurred at a government rehabilitation centre for children in the Para area, where four children have died, and several others fell ill due to suspected food poisoning.

On Tuesday evening, over 20 children residing at the centre were rushed to Lokbandhu hospital following a sudden illness, according to officials.

Authorities, including health and food safety officials, are investigating the cause, with food samples collected for analysis. A probe has been launched to determine the incident's circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)