Fire Tragedy Sparks Call for Hospital Safety Overhaul

The tragic fire incidents at hospitals in Jhansi and Vivek Vihar highlight systemic administrative failures in ensuring safety protocols. Parents who lost their children demand urgent reforms to prevent further tragedies. Investigations revealed illegal operations and inadequate safety measures at the involved hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 17:19 IST
The recent fire tragedy at a state-run hospital in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, which claimed the lives of 10 newborns, has once again brought to the forefront the issue of hospital safety. The incident echoes the horrifying Vivek Vihar blaze in Delhi, where seven newborns were killed in May.

Parents of the deceased and survivors emphasize that only administrative sensitivity and prioritized safety on hospital premises can prevent such tragedies. Investigations in Vivek Vihar revealed that the hospital was operating illegally, with inadequate emergency exits, non-functional fire extinguishers, and illegal oxygen cylinder refills.

Survivors' families are calling for stricter regulations against hospitals operating without proper documentation. The Jhansi fire, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, left 16 injured infants in need of treatment, underscoring the urgent need for reform in hospital safety measures.

