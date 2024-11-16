Fire Tragedy Sparks Call for Hospital Safety Overhaul

The recent fire tragedy at a state-run hospital in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, which claimed the lives of 10 newborns, has once again brought to the forefront the issue of hospital safety. The incident echoes the horrifying Vivek Vihar blaze in Delhi, where seven newborns were killed in May.

Parents of the deceased and survivors emphasize that only administrative sensitivity and prioritized safety on hospital premises can prevent such tragedies. Investigations in Vivek Vihar revealed that the hospital was operating illegally, with inadequate emergency exits, non-functional fire extinguishers, and illegal oxygen cylinder refills.

Survivors' families are calling for stricter regulations against hospitals operating without proper documentation. The Jhansi fire, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, left 16 injured infants in need of treatment, underscoring the urgent need for reform in hospital safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)