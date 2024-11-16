Tragedy in Jhansi: Fire Probe Launched

A tragic fire erupted in the children's ward of Jhansi's Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, prompting the Uttar Pradesh government to establish an investigation committee.

This four-member panel, led by the Director General of Medical Education and Training, will determine the fire's cause and investigate potential negligence, with their findings due in seven days.

Evidently triggered by an electrical short circuit, the fire resulted in at least 10 fatalities and 16 critical injuries, highlighting the urgent need for preventive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)