Mystery of Missing Eye at Patna Hospital Sparks Investigation

In Patna, the eye of a deceased man went missing in a hospital, with doctors suspecting rats while the family alleges foul play. The state health department suspended two nurses pending investigation, as officials probe all possible angles to uncover the truth behind this unsettling incident.

Updated: 17-11-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 22:40 IST
A bizarre incident at a state-run hospital in Patna has raised suspicions after a man's eye went missing hours after his death. Doctors have speculated that rats could be the culprits, while the family suspects foul play in this mysterious case.

Following the unsettling discovery, the state health department suspended two nurses for alleged negligence. Fantush Kumar, the deceased, had been admitted to Nalanda Medical College and Hospital after being shot. His eye disappearance was noted when the body was being transferred from the morgue for an autopsy.

Authorities, including medical superintendent Binod Kumar Singh and Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, are investigating the matter thoroughly. The hospital has filed a complaint and the police are examining CCTV footage and interviewing those present at the scene. The case remains open as officials seek to uncover the true circumstances of this troubling incident.

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

