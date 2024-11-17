Mystery of Missing Eye at Patna Hospital Sparks Investigation

A bizarre incident at a state-run hospital in Patna has raised suspicions after a man's eye went missing hours after his death. Doctors have speculated that rats could be the culprits, while the family suspects foul play in this mysterious case.

Following the unsettling discovery, the state health department suspended two nurses for alleged negligence. Fantush Kumar, the deceased, had been admitted to Nalanda Medical College and Hospital after being shot. His eye disappearance was noted when the body was being transferred from the morgue for an autopsy.

Authorities, including medical superintendent Binod Kumar Singh and Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, are investigating the matter thoroughly. The hospital has filed a complaint and the police are examining CCTV footage and interviewing those present at the scene. The case remains open as officials seek to uncover the true circumstances of this troubling incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)