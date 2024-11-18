Left Menu

Turkish Health Care Scandal: 47 on Trial for Infant Deaths

A major trial in Istanbul sees 47 defendants, including doctors and an ambulance driver, accused of causing the deaths of 10 infants in a scheme to defraud Turkey's social security system. Allegations include unnecessary treatments and falsified reports, sparking widespread public outrage and calls for healthcare reform.

A trial has commenced in Istanbul where 47 individuals, including medical professionals and an ambulance driver, face charges related to an alleged health care fraud scheme linked to the deaths of 10 infants.

Prosecutors claim that the accused transferred babies to private hospitals' neonatal units for prolonged treatments not necessitated by their condition, allegedly leading to 10 fatalities last year due to neglect or insufficient infrastructure.

The case has ignited public outrage, with 350 families demanding investigations and heightened oversight—a response supported by Turkish President Erdogan, who promised severe punishment for those responsible, while calling for measured accountability within the healthcare sector.

