Delhi's Air Crisis Sparks Demand for Work-from-Home
The Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers have called for work-from-home, staggered hours, and air purifiers due to the worsening air quality in Delhi. Notably deteriorating to hazardous levels, the air pollution is causing health issues and reducing workplace productivity, urging immediate action to protect employees' health.
The worsening air quality in Delhi has prompted the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers to demand work-from-home measures, staggered working hours, and the installation of air purifiers in office buildings.
In a letter addressed to the Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training, the CSS Forum highlighted the adverse effects of pollution on productivity and employee health, with symptoms ranging from respiratory issues to general fatigue.
Noting the Air Quality Index's hazardous levels, the forum urged the implementation of protective measures such as N95 masks and proposed guidelines to mitigate health risks, while emphasizing the importance of energy-efficient operations and public transport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
