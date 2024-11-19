New Zealanders Unite in Historic Protest for Maori Rights

In one of New Zealand's largest protests, over 42,000 individuals gathered at the parliament to voice their opposition to the Treaty Principles Bill. The proposed legislation seeks to reinterpret the Treaty of Waitangi, a foundational document signed in 1840 between the British and the Indigenous Maori. Critics argue it threatens to undermine Maori rights and could damage race relations.

The libertarian ACT New Zealand party, a part of the ruling coalition, supports a narrower interpretation of the treaty, claiming the current understanding discriminates against non-Indigenous citizens. Despite lacking the support needed for passage, the bill reflects ongoing debates about Maori empowerment and the socio-economic challenges they face.

The protest was highlighted by a nine-day march and featured participants in traditional Maori attire, showing solidarity and cultural pride. Calls for unity echoed among the crowd, emphasizing that divisive measures could not erode the country's cohesion. A petition with over 203,000 signatures was presented to parliament, demanding the bill's rejection.

