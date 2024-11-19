Delhi Battles Breath Takers: Hospitals Mobilize Against Pollution
The Delhi government has directed its hospitals to form specialist teams to address increased respiratory ailments due to severe air pollution. Hospitals are required to monitor both outpatient and inpatient cases daily and report unusual spikes to health authorities for improved patient care.
In response to severe air pollution, the Delhi government has mandated all hospitals to form specialist teams to manage surges in respiratory ailments.
The Delhi Health Department has instructed hospitals to monitor cases of respiratory diseases, ensuring daily reporting of outpatient and inpatient numbers to quickly identify any unusual increase.
These daily reports are to be submitted to Dr. Govind Mawari, a senior scientist at the Centre for Occupational & Environmental Health, for further analysis.
The advisory also insists that hospitals allocate specialists who are focused on treating respiratory conditions to guarantee comprehensive patient care.
