Left Menu

Reevaluating Risk: New Insights into Gestational Diabetes and Infant Obesity

A recent study reveals that infants exposed to gestational diabetes in the womb may not be at a higher risk of obesity. While these infants tend to have higher body fat initially, they demonstrate a slower fat gain in their first year. This points to greater flexibility in early growth patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:31 IST
Reevaluating Risk: New Insights into Gestational Diabetes and Infant Obesity
  • Country:
  • India

A significant new study challenges the prevailing belief that infants born to mothers with gestational diabetes are at heightened risk of obesity. Contrary to traditional views, this research suggests these infants might not face the anticipated risk of developing obesity or type 2 diabetes.

The study, spearheaded by researchers from The University of Texas at Austin and Harvard Medical School and published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, observed nearly a hundred infants throughout their first year. Results indicate that while infants born under these conditions have more body fat initially, they gain fat at a slower pace, highlighting an unexpected adaptability in early growth.

Lead researcher, Elizabeth Widen, emphasized the complexity of infant growth in such scenarios, suggesting that rather than being predisposed to obesity, these infants may benefit from attentive monitoring to ensure healthy development. The findings underscore the necessity for a nuanced understanding of growth patterns in infants exposed to gestational diabetes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024