Cipla Recalls Medication in US Over Safety Concerns

Cipla, a leading pharmaceutical company, is recalling more than 1,800 boxes of a generic medication in the United States. This action follows reports from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) of issues concerning broken tablets.

The specific medication under scrutiny is Lanthanum Carbonate chewable tablets, prescribed for managing high phosphate levels in the bloodstream. Cipla's New Jersey branch is spearheading the recall, which involves 1,875 boxes.

Initiated on October 23, the USFDA classified this as a Class II recall, suggesting the risk of temporary health repercussions. India, the world's top supplier of generics, significantly contributes to global markets, shipping to over 200 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)