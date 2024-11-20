Left Menu

Bitcoin Surges as Trump Eyes Crypto Dominance

Bitcoin reached a record high, fueled by reports of Trump's social media venture purchasing crypto firm Bakkt. This move signals potential crypto-friendly policies under his administration, bolstering market sentiment. The excitement has propelled the global cryptocurrency market value to a new peak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:28 IST
Bitcoin Surges as Trump Eyes Crypto Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bitcoin soared to an unprecedented high of over $94,000, amid developments about Donald Trump's social media company potentially acquiring crypto firm Bakkt. This news has spurred anticipation of a more crypto-friendly era under Trump's administration.

The Financial Times stated that Trump Media and Technology Group, known for Truth Social, is nearing a full-stock acquisition of Bakkt, backed by Intercontinental Exchange, the owner of NYSE. This potential move reflects Trump's personal inclination towards promoting cryptocurrency, leading to expectations of its prioritization once he takes office, according to Stéphane Ouellette, CEO of FRNT Financial.

Increased activity followed reports of Trump's private meeting with crypto exchange CEO Brian Armstrong, boosting market morale. The cryptocurrency sector has escalated since the November 5 U.S. election, with traders speculating a reduction in regulatory constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024