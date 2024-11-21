Ayurvedic Boost: Swarna Prashan Expands to Rayagada

The Ministry of Ayush, in partnership with Vedanta Aluminium, has widened its 'Swarna Prashan' initiative to reach Rayagada in Odisha, an official disclosed on Thursday.

The initiative, initially introduced in Kalahandi, is now set to benefit over 6,400 students across 15 government schools in the two districts. The program is designed to boost the health and wellbeing of children in these areas, according to officials.

'Swarna Prashan' involves administering a concoction of gold particles, honey, and ghee to children. This ancient Ayurvedic practice is believed to enhance memory, boost immunity, and support overall development during critical growth years, stated Basant Kumar Nayak, District Education Officer, who attended the launch.

Sunil Gupta, COO of Vedanta Aluminium, expressed the corporation's dedication to promoting child health and holistic community growth by embracing traditional practices. Nitin Kumar Tiwari, a senior Vedanta official, noted plans to impact over 30,000 children by year's end, highlighting their commitment to underserved regions.

