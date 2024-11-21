Left Menu

Court Orders Swift Action on Substandard Drugs in Baddi

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition regarding spurious drug production in Baddi. The court instructed the Drugs Controller to address the grievance within two weeks. Themis Medicare Limited raised concerns about substandard Feracrylum products, highlighting public health risks from unchecked pharmaceutical practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Thursday finalized a petition that brought forward accusations of substandard pharmaceutical production taking place in Baddi. The court has mandated the state's Drugs Controller to resolve the complaint swiftly, setting a deadline of two weeks.

Themis Medicare Limited filed the complaint, emphasizing the severe public health risks tied to unaddressed production of spurious drugs in the region. The complaint pointed specifically to the substandard quality of Feracrylum API and a 1 percent Feracrylum gel, both crucial homeostatic polymers used in the medical field.

Justice Sandeep Sharma, presiding over the case, acknowledged the gravity of the accusations but chose not to dive into the case merits. Instead, the priority remains expediting the complaint resolution process, underscoring the importance of regulatory oversight in drug safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

