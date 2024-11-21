India's Medical Curriculum Shift: A Step Back for Respiratory Health?

The Indian Chest Society has called for a reinstatement of the respiratory medicine department in the MBBS curriculum at medical schools across India. This move follows the National Medical Commission's (NMC) decision to remove it, as explained under the latest 2023 guidelines for medical education.

Experts argue that rising air pollution, with an Air Quality Index reaching 1,000 in some areas, is fueling an increase in respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. The exclusion of respiratory medicine from the curriculum poses threats not only to patient care but also to India's ability to train future doctors in managing these prevalent issues.

Critics, including Dr. Arun Madan and Dr. GC Khilnani, warn that without specialized training, medical students may lack the skills necessary to diagnose and treat respiratory diseases effectively, potentially compromising efforts to combat tuberculosis and other diseases.

