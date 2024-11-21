Left Menu

India's Medical Curriculum Shift: A Step Back for Respiratory Health?

The Indian Chest Society urges the National Medical Commission to reinstate respiratory medicine in the MBBS curriculum, highlighting the increasing respiratory health challenges in India due to pollution. The decision threatens specialized care and hinders medical efforts against diseases like TB and COPD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:15 IST
The Indian Chest Society has called for a reinstatement of the respiratory medicine department in the MBBS curriculum at medical schools across India. This move follows the National Medical Commission's (NMC) decision to remove it, as explained under the latest 2023 guidelines for medical education.

Experts argue that rising air pollution, with an Air Quality Index reaching 1,000 in some areas, is fueling an increase in respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. The exclusion of respiratory medicine from the curriculum poses threats not only to patient care but also to India's ability to train future doctors in managing these prevalent issues.

Critics, including Dr. Arun Madan and Dr. GC Khilnani, warn that without specialized training, medical students may lack the skills necessary to diagnose and treat respiratory diseases effectively, potentially compromising efforts to combat tuberculosis and other diseases.

